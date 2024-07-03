Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,126.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 548,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 540,072 shares during the period. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 472,270 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

EPD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

