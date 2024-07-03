ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0642 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $72.48 million and $10.56 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,301.97 or 1.00006349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00077018 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06421497 USD and is down -7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $46.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

