Ergo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $631,348.77 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Ergo has a market cap of $68.92 million and $631,348.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,810.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00621187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00122744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00276333 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070923 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,182,285 coins and its circulating supply is 76,182,042 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

