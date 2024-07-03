Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 21,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,310. The stock has a market cap of $445.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 225,767 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 685,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

