Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $395.99 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $3,294.61 or 0.05471457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $395.99 billion and $16.09 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,193,480 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

