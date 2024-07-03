Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.58. 467,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,324. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

