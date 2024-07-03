Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,590.84

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,590.84 and last traded at C$1,576.37, with a volume of 7851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,571.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFH. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,820.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,537.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,437.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total transaction of C$214,732.28. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total value of C$1,564,981.00. Also, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total transaction of C$214,732.28. Insiders have sold a total of 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

