Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.82

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.82 and last traded at $82.48, with a volume of 16095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

