Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.34

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.34 and last traded at $176.26, with a volume of 138977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.32.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

