FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 15.3% in June

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FINW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 5,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $131.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.67.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

About FinWise Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

