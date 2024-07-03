FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 15.3% in June

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FinWise Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FINW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 5,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $131.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.67.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FinWise Bancorp
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Survey: America’s Top 100 Hidden Gem Cities for Startups
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.