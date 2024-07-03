Fiona Tan Sells 8,036 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,884 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $317,606.52.

Shares of W stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

