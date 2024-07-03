First Digital USD Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.00 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $3.46 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,001,362,870 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,069,062,869.9.

