First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 16.3% in June

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSEA stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 64.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

