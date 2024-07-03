First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Position Reduced by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,543 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.