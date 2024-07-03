Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Lowered by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.79. 1,142,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.