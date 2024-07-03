Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Sells $17,937.92 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Huntley Patrick sold 12,544 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $17,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,459.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fluent Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 3,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,707. The company has a market cap of $48.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Monday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fluent

Institutional Trading of Fluent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.