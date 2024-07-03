Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 14.3% in June

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of FEDU stock remained flat at $11.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

