Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Up 14.3% in June

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of FEDU stock remained flat at $11.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)
