Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 29,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 173,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 213,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

