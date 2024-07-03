Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCBGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 641,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 238,287 shares.The stock last traded at $21.10 and had previously closed at $21.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLCB. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

