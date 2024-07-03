Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.73

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 66246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.