Frax Share (FXS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.57 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $209.70 million and approximately $21.57 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004333 BTC on exchanges.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,307,079 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

