FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Update

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

EMLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,998. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLD. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,799,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 679,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 376,681 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 78,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

