FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAIO opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

