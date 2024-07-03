FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Update

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,580,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 103,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,236,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,545,211. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.91. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley upgraded FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

