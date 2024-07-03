FY2026 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

WULF has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point decreased their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $5.05 on Monday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 33.6% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

