G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Trading 20% Higher

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG)'s share price traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 20,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 21,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44.

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 211.56% and a negative net margin of 147.66%. The business had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

