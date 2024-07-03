Gaimin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.82 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $517,209.75 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00186182 USD and is down -9.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $398,453.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

