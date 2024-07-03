Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.03. 122,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 408,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $747.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

