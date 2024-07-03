Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.98% from the company’s previous close.

Gauzy Price Performance

NASDAQ GAUZ opened at $11.01 on Monday. Gauzy has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

