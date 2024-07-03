Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.98% from the company’s previous close.
Gauzy Price Performance
NASDAQ GAUZ opened at $11.01 on Monday. Gauzy has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $17.10.
About Gauzy
