Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Gear Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Gear Energy stock remained flat at C$0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,704. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.04.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.70 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1099554 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gear Energy
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Survey: America’s Top 100 Hidden Gem Cities for Startups
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.