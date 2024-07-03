Gearbox Protocol Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $7.67 million and $885,285.39 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,318,119,029.483126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01111642 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $717,105.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

