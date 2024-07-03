Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) COO Sells $18,410.06 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) COO Antoinette Paone sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $18,410.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,831.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Generation Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,135. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.84.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GBIO
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Generation Bio
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.