Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) COO Sells $18,410.06 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) COO Antoinette Paone sold 6,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $18,410.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,831.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,135. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.84.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Generation Bio by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,830,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,511,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 244,495 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

