Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Trading Down 2%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.95 and last traded at $67.01. 895,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,559,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

