Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLAD

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 98,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,637. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $513.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.