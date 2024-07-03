Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ EFAS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 6,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

