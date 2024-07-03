Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ EFAS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 6,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $11.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.
