Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.21

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 1538948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

