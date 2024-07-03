Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 6.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $31,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. 1,203,570 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

