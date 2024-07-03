goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $200.57

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$200.57 and last traded at C$200.56, with a volume of 4299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$199.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$183.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$170.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a current ratio of 26.61 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.77 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$357.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.44 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 17.2156863 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

