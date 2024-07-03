Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Up 9.7% in June

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GTIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

