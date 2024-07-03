Governance OHM (GOHM) Tops One Day Volume of $5,583.07

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $3,273.76 or 0.05377922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $5,583.07 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
