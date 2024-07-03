GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 6.7%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 685,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,231,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Price Performance

About GoviEx Uranium

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$69.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.