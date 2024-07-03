GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 6.7%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 685,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,231,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
