Grant Whitney Sells 5,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

SNCY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 617,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $650.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Country Airlines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.