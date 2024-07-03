Graphene Investments SAS Acquires 3,300 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Graphene Investments SAS lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,813,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. 304,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,964. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.62.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

