Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Up 0.6%

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 36,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 445,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.89.

Greencoat Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

