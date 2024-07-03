Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 796,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,496.0 days.
Gruma Stock Up 11.6 %
Shares of Gruma stock traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933. Gruma has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.
Gruma Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gruma
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.