Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 796,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,496.0 days.

Gruma Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of Gruma stock traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933. Gruma has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.