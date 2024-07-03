GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,791.25 ($22.66).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.66) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
GSK Stock Down 0.2 %
GSK Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,504.59%.
Insider Activity
In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($20.41) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,105.03). Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
