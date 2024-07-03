Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 803.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 291,183 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 258,970 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 41.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,119,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after acquiring an additional 329,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

