Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 4,326 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. LKQ’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.