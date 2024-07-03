Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,710. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

