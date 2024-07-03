Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $270,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Primerica were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,194,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,926. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $256.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

